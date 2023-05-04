Taylor Swift dating 'The 1975' frontman Matty Healy?

Taylor Swift reportedly seeing The 1975 star Matty Healy after parting ways with Joe Alwyn following six-year romance.

According to The Sun, the Anti-Hero hitmaker is “madly in love” with her new beau and won’t be keeping her romance with the musician low-key.

An insider close to the superstar told the publication, “She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right.”

The source said Swift and Healy were romantically involved with each other almost ten years ago but it was a “very brief” relationship but “timings just didn’t work out” for the duo then.

It was also reported that Swift’s breakup with Healy happened in February, hence, there was “absolutely no crossover” when she started dating Healy.

The outlet claimed that the new lovebirds are ready to make their relationship public this weekend at the singer’s upcoming Era’s Tour show in Nashville.

“Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again,” the source said.

The source claimed the duo “wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away” like Swift did with her former lover Alwyn.

"But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers,” the insider said.

“They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away.

“Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy. She’s told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour.”