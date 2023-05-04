Stephen Tompkinson in court after punching drunk man

A drunken man facing traumatic brain injuries after Stephen Tompkinson punched him for creating noise outside his home, a court has heard.

The Sherwood star is facing a trial of inflicting grievous bodily harm on Karl Poole on 30 May 2021.

The British native denied the accusations and told police his response was in self-defense.

Prosecutor Michael Bunch apprised the court that before confronting two drunk men, the 57-year-old that the 57-year-old informed the police around 05:30.

The DCI Banks star told officers that he told the drunken men to "move on" from his private property while taking a bottle of Jagermeister.

In the call, which played in the court, the actor was heard saying that he had "two incapable drunks" outside his house and that one was "just in his underwear."

"I've asked them to move. They can't move," the British native informed the police.

Meanwhile, Mr. Poole and his friend, Andrew Hall, have been intoxicated since midnight as they went to the beach for the sunrise before returning to Mr. Hall's house on foot; they encounter Mr. Tompkinson's home on the way, the jury has heard.