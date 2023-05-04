Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers promises staff pay amid writers' strike

NBC's late-night hosts Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon shows closed during the Writers Guild of America strike, but they announced they would bear staffers' salaries.

The network will cover Fallon’s Tonight Show and Meyers’ Late Night worker's pay for two weeks.

Further, Fallon and Meyers will contribute to their employees' third-week salaries, including employees' health insurance, until September, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Moreover, the studio was allegedly not willing to hand out salaries to staffers after the WGA strike as The Tonight Show employee Sarah Kobos revealed, “At a meeting, Jimmy wasn’t even at, we are told NBC decided to stop paying us after this week and end our health insurance after this month if the strike is ongoing."

“They won’t even tell us if we will technically be furloughed. Just active employees who aren’t paid," she added.

Earlier, the Late-night hosts also financially supported staffers during the 2007 WGA strike.

In other news, the Hollywood writers' strike took a toll on Late-night shows as they were pulled off the air.

After several months of negotiation over pay, the writers' union talks broke with major Hollywood studios.

Following the 11,500 film and television writers went on strike on Tuesday, May 2.