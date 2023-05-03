Freddie Flintoff not returning to 'Top Gear' anytime soon after horrific crash

BBC’s Top Gear presenter Freddie Flintoff to remain off air until full recovery

Freddie Flintoff will stay off the air until he fully recovers from the severe Top Gear crash that left him ‘lucky to be alive’, reports suggest.

Following an accident late last year, that left him with severe face and rib injuries, the ex-professional cricketer had to be airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

The life-threatening accident of the host led the BBC to halt the filming of the latest Top Gear series and initiate an investigation into the December 13 crash .

It is believed that the former England skipper was set to do another show with BBC that would have people bring their old cars to be refurbished by Flintoff and his team.

However, sources have reported that the BBC show has been shelved as the popular host has not yet recovered.

“It was hoped that the restoration show might have been an easy way back into making television for Freddie, who's clearly been shaken up by the accident," a source told MailOnline.

"But it's not a good sign that the filming has been called off at such a relatively late stage, and viewers will be gutted that such a popular star has been off air for so long”, they added.

Talking to The Times, an insider said "Freddie has been seriously emotionally and physically affected by the crash”.

Earlier this year, the BBC made a statement to apologize to the presenter and offered him their support as he recovers from debilitating injuries.