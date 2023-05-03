BTS Suga's "D-Day" producer reveals surprising first impression of rapper

BTS Suga's D-Day performs well around the globe

BTS member Suga's recent solo track "D-Day" has been receiving a lot of love from fans worldwide. Now, the producer behind the track has opened up about his unexpected first impression of the rapper.

In a recent interview, the producer, known as Hiss Noise, revealed that he had initially been skeptical about working with Suga on the song. He said that he had heard a lot about Suga's skills as a rapper, but had not been impressed by what he had seen of him in person.

However, after spending some time with Suga in the studio, Hiss Noise said that he was blown away by the rapper's talent and dedication. He praised Suga for his ability to quickly come up with ideas and for his attention to detail in the recording process.

Hiss Noise said that he was particularly impressed by Suga's work ethic and his commitment to making the song the best it could be. He added that working with Suga had been a great learning experience for him as well.

"D-Day" is one of the tracks on Suga's latest mixtape, "D-2," which was released last year. The song features Suga's signature rap style, with lyrics that touch on themes of perseverance and overcoming obstacles.

Suga, whose real name is Min Yoongi, is one of the most popular members of BTS, and is known for his skill as a rapper and producer. He has released several solo tracks over the years, and has also produced and written songs for other artists.