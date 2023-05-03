Priyanka Chopra proudly declares herself as the only 'Millennium' Miss World

Priyanka Chopra talks about being the 'Millennium' of Miss World contest

Bollywood actress and global icon Priyanka Chopra recently made headlines when she declared herself as the only "millennium" Miss World, stating that there won't be another like her.

Chopra won the coveted Miss World title in the year 2000, making her the first Indian woman to achieve this feat in over 30 years. In a recent interview, the actress proudly stated that she was the only Miss World winner to be crowned in the new millennium, and that she had set a new standard for the pageant.

Chopra added that she had always been confident in her abilities and that winning the title had given her the platform to pursue her dreams and make a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She also stated that she was proud to have represented India on a global platform and that she hoped to inspire other women to chase their dreams.

The actress's statement has garnered mixed reactions from the public, with some praising her confidence and others criticizing her for being arrogant.

Chopra, who is now a global icon and successful actress, has been breaking barriers and shattering stereotypes in the entertainment industry. She has also been an advocate for various causes, including education, women's rights, and the environment.