David Beckham reacts to Princess Charlotte’s 8th birthday photo

Victoria Beckham’s husband David Beckham has reacted to his friends Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte eighth birthday photo.



The Prince and Princess of Wales took to Instagram to share latest photo of their daughter to thank fans and friend for their wishes.

They posted the photo with caption, “Thank you for all the birthday wishes.”

The sweet photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

David Beckham, who has been friends with Prince William and Kate Middleton, also reacted to the photo by pressing the heart button.

Earlier, he had also expressed his true feelings for Kate and William on their 12th wedding anniversary on April 29 when the royal couple posted their loved-up photo to celebrate their special day.



