Miley Cyrus' reaction on mother Tish Cyrus' engagement to Dominic Purcell revealed

Miley Cyrus has nothing but good wishes for her mother Tish Cyrus following her engagement to Dominic Purcell after divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus.

The Flowers hitmaker is “so grateful” that her mother her finally moved on with the Prison Break actor and only wants the “best” for her.

“Miley is so grateful that she’s found someone she loves with all her heart,” an insider told Us Weekly of the singer’s reaction to Tish’s newfound romance.

“Dominic makes her mom so happy, and Miley loves seeing her mom smiling and laughing all the time. Miley couldn’t be more excited for them,” the insider added.

Announcing her engagement, Tish dropped a loved-up photo featuring a close-up shot of her with Dominic embracing each other on Instagram.

“A thousand times…. YES,” she captioned the image which also featured her sparkly new diamond.

Tish and Dominic were first linked together in the early months of 2022 and they finally confirmed their romance in November of that year.



Speaking of their romance earlier this year, a source told the publication, “Things couldn’t be going better for Tish and Dominic,” adding, “[Tish] truly feels like she found her soulmate.”

Tish was married to Miley’s dad for more than 20 years when Billy first filed for divorce in 2010. However, they later reconciled only to part ways two years later.

The 55-year-old filed for her own divorce in 2012 citing “irreconcilable differences” at the time. “This is a personal matter and we are working to find a resolution that is in the best interest of our family,” she said.

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this time,” Tish added.