Deepika Padukone finally responds to trolls calling her 'insecure' of Alia's MET debut

Deepika Padukone's react nicely on Alia's Met gala pictures shutting down all accusations

Deepika Padukone, who was being trolled for being insecure about Alia Bhatt's Met Gala debut, has finally slammed back at the trolls.

Deepika's reaction on Alia's MET Gala post on Instagram proved that she had nothing but immense support for the latter.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared a few great pictures of her from the Gala, where the Piku actress reacted with love.

Yesterday, the Ram Leela famed star shared pictures from behind the scenes of the Oscars 2023 right before entering the stage for her speech. The pictures made fans believe that she was having FOMO (Fear of missing out).

While some called it FOMO, others called it insecurity, as she could not make it to the biggest international fashion event. In fact, netizens accused Deepika of stealing Alia's thunder on her MET debut.

The 30-year-old actress made her first ever appearance on MET Gala 2023 on May 1. She opted for a pure white gown made with 100,000 pearls by designer Prabal Gurung.

As per News18, Deepika Padukone has graced the MET Gala red carpet a couple of times previously.