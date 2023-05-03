Joel Embiid named NBA Most Valuable Player

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the 2020-2021 regular season, according to the results of the league’s official ballot revealed on Tuesday.

Embiid finished comfortably ahead of Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, who won the award last year. Embiid received 73 first-place votes, Jokic got 15, and Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo got 12.

The 29-year-old Cameroonian had an outstanding regular season campaign, averaging 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 66 games. Embiid has been a finalist for the award in each of the past three seasons, but this year, he finally got his hands on the prize.

Embiid has been instrumental in the Sixers' journey to the playoffs this season, helping them finish third in the Eastern Conference. However, he has missed Philadelphia’s last two playoff games due to a knee injury he suffered in their first-round defeat of the Brooklyn Nets last week.

Embiid thanked his supporters and spoke about his journey in a post-award interview. "I don’t know really where to start, it’s been a long time coming," Embiid said. "A lot of hard work, I’ve been through a lot. And I’m not just talking about basketball, I’m talking about life, my story, how I got here and what it took for me to be here. It feels good. I don’t know what to say. Amazing."

Embiid’s talent has always been evident, but he has flourished under the leadership of Sixers coach Doc Rivers, who took over the team in 2020. Rivers built the team and game plan around the 7ft, 280-pound center, and Embiid hired a personal chef and works with a nutritionist to stay in peak physical condition.

Rivers urged Embiid to be a leader and set an example for his teammates. Embiid took the advice to heart and returned in excellent shape, helping his team reach the playoffs. His performances this season have included three 50-point games, and last month he became only the second player in NBA history after Wilt Chamberlain to record 50 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and 80 percent shooting in a game, inspiring Philadelphia to a 103-101 win over the Boston Celtics.

Embiid was discovered at a basketball camp run by Cameroonian compatriot and former NBA player Luc Mbah a Moute. After playing a single season of US college basketball, he was chosen by Philadelphia with the third overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.