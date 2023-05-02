K-pop idol Lee Young Ji attracts attention with her breakup advice

Fans noticed an interaction between Young Ji and a fan in the comment section of her Instagram post

K-pop rapper Lee Young Ji has been attracting attention from netizens after her blunt breakup advice to a fan. She has been captivating audiences with her hilarious personality since winning High School Rapper 3 in 2019.

She gained more popularity after the start of her YouTube show My Alcohol Diary where she invites fellow idols and conducts humorous interviews. She has hosted some of the biggest names in the industry including Jin from BTS, Twice, Itzy and more.

Fans recently noticed an interaction between Young Ji and a fan in the comment section of one of her Instagram posts. A user posted a comment asking: “My boyfriend broke up with me today. Any advice on what to do next?”

The idol did not kid around in her usual way but instead told the fan to: “Just move on.”

The comment soon garnered over a thousand likes as fans admired the comedic yet blunt tone of the reply.