K-pop girl group Le Sserafim release striking new comeback ‘Unforgiven’

This is their first comeback since the release of their last album 'Antifragile'

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim has come out with their latest comeback named Unforgiven with its bold title track of the same name. This is the group’s first full length album.

The title track features Nile Rogers and takes a sample from the main theme song of The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. The lyrics focus on the group’s usual message of going down the path that they choose instead of any other.

This is their first comeback since the release of their last album Antifragile which became a huge success and went on to trend for months across several social media platforms. The band is often called the ‘monster rookies’ because of the success they achieved so soon after their debut with their first EP Fearless.

They also just attended the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall show where they debuted a number of stunning looks and received attention from both domestic and international fans.