K-pop band SHINee’s company respond to concerns about their fan meet venue

K-pop group SHINee’s agency SM Entertainment released a statement responding to fans’ concerns about the venue for their upcoming fan meeting. The event is for the group’s 15th anniversary called ‘Everyday is SHINee DAY’ : [Piece of SHINE].
They explained: “As SHINee’s 15th debut anniversary this year is a place for the SHINee members to be face to face with fans for the first time in awhile, we took into account the members’ schedules and when fans could attend, and checked the rental was a venue that could accommodate at least 5,000 people on a weekend.”
They further added: “While there was a place planned earlier, our rental was rejected due to the venue’s sudden internal circumstances, and we confirmed that the only place that fit our schedule was the Ilsan Korea International Exhibition Center [KINTEX], so we ask for your understanding that the fan meeting venue was decided as KINTEX out of necessity.”
