'Cliffhanger' reboot in the works with Sylvester Stallone returning as lead

Sylvester Stallone is set to star in a sequel to the 1993 action thriller film Cliffhanger.

The film will be directed by Ric Roman Waugh and written by Mark Bianculli. Original Film, Balboa Productions, and Rocket Science will produce the film.

Stallone will reprise his role as Ranger Gabriel “Gabe” Walker from the original film. Cliffhanger sequel's plot has not yet been revealed, but it will continue the story of Gabe Walker, who helped rescue a group of marooned hikers in the original film, only to discover they were violent criminals searching for their lost $100M.

“Growing up with the biggest action films of the 80s and 90s, working on many of them myself, Cliffhanger was by far one of my favorite spectacles. To be at the helm of the next chapter, scaling the Italian Alps with the legend himself, Sylvester Stallone, is a dream come true,” said Waugh in a statement. “It’s going to be a great challenge and blast taking this franchise to new heights, a responsibility I don’t take lightly.”

The original film made over $255 million worldwide. The reboot will be executive produced by Waugh, Ana Lily Amirpour, Chance Wright, Gianluca Chakra, and Hisham Alghanim.

The film is expected to launch foreign sales in Cannes.

Stallone recently starred in other films such as the Prime Video superhero movie Samaritan and will also appear in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, while also currently starring in the Paramount+ crime drama series Tulsa King.