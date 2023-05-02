Aerosmith set to retire with 'Peace Out' farewell tour

Iconic American rock band behind hits like Dream On, Don’t wanna miss a thing, and Rag Doll, Aerosmith just announced their farewell tour, titled "Peace Out".

The four-time Grammy-winning and diamond-certified rock legends’ final outing will feature special guest The Black Crowes!

The 40-date North American tour will commence in Philadelphia on September 2 and will feature performances in renowned arenas across the United States and Canada. These include the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Madison Square Garden in New York, Moody Center in Dallas, Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, United Center in Chicago, Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, and many others.

The tour will conclude on January 26 at Bell Centre in Montreal, QC. One of the most notable shows on the tour will be a special hometown performance in Boston on New Year's Eve of 2023.

The band mates who are all now in their 70s made the announcement on their website and social media pages alongside a video featuring celebrity friends including Sir Ringo Starr, Dolly Parton and Eminem.



The message the band emphasized was: “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”