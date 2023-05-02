Florence Pugh rocks dramatic buzz cut on Met Gala red carpet

Florence Pugh debuted a bold buzz cut at the Met Gala 2023, straying from her signature unconventional updos.

The actress complemented her Valentino gown with a close-cropped brunette cut, adding a touch of edge to her soft look. A blurred cat eye, pink lips, pearl drop earrings, and a septum ring completed her punk-inspired ensemble.

Pugh also donned a regal headpiece at the Met Gala featuring black feathers sprouting from a gold tiara, resembling a modern flapper style.

Florence Pugh has a history of surprising fans with her haircuts. Back in 2021, the actress made headlines when she traded in her long tresses for a short, bold look that resembled a mullet.

Valentino recently announced that Pugh is their new brand ambassador, as the luxury fashion brand aims to appeal to a younger demographic with an edgier aesthetic.

Pugh has been receiving plaudits for her work on the Indie film A Good Person, directed by ex-boyfriend Zach Braff. A Good Person follows Allison (played by Pugh), a young woman who after experiencing a life-altering event becomes addicted to opioids. She then develops an uncanny friendship with her father-in-law (portrayed by Morgan Freeman) who supports her during this time.