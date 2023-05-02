Florence Pugh rocks dramatic buzz cut on Met Gala red carpet

Florence Pugh debuted a bold buzz cut at the Met Gala 2023, straying from her signature unconventional updos.
The actress complemented her Valentino gown with a close-cropped brunette cut, adding a touch of edge to her soft look. A blurred cat eye, pink lips, pearl drop earrings, and a septum ring completed her punk-inspired ensemble.
Pugh also donned a regal headpiece at the Met Gala featuring black feathers sprouting from a gold tiara, resembling a modern flapper style.
Florence Pugh has a history of surprising fans with her haircuts. Back in 2021, the actress made headlines when she traded in her long tresses for a short, bold look that resembled a mullet.
Valentino recently announced that Pugh is their new brand ambassador, as the luxury fashion brand aims to appeal to a younger demographic with an edgier aesthetic.
Pugh has been receiving plaudits for her work on the Indie film A Good Person, directed by ex-boyfriend Zach Braff. A Good Person follows Allison (played by Pugh), a young woman who after experiencing a life-altering event becomes addicted to opioids. She then develops an uncanny friendship with her father-in-law (portrayed by Morgan Freeman) who supports her during this time.
Alia Bhatt makes her debut at MET Gala
Gisele Bündchen was married to Tom Brady for 13 years before finalising divorce in 2022
Dua Lipa pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld in a unique white gown
Meghan Markle is looking for ways to separate her brand from Prince Harry
Gigi Hadid dresses up head to toe black for Met Gala 2023
Thomas Markle wishes to Archie has his 'nose': 'I love my grandchildren'