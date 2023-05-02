Jennifer Lopez turns heads with glamourous appearance at 2023 Met Gala

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez raised temperature as she made dazzling appearance at this year's Met Gala without husband Ben Affleck.

The Shotgun Wedding star returned to the star-studded fashion event after having snubbed it last year in a gorgeous black-and-pink Ralph Lauren gown.

Paying homage to late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, the diva dropped jaws in her ab-baring dress, which had a crisscross black front.

Lopez left the onlookers awestruck as she went up the stairs wearing a black veiled headpiece with her black train attached to the back.

JLo opted for black long gloves and matching vegan Piferi platforms and accessorized her look with sparkling 15 carats diamond studs and carried a pink satin clutch.

The singer-actor’s appearance comes after her husband gushed over her style sense and how she helped him understand fashion for his movie Air.

In his latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck said, “She is incredibly knowledgeable about the way fashion evolves through the culture as a confluence of music, sports, entertainment and dance.”

“Lopez helped me in talking about the way in which a part of the reason why Jordans were so meaningful is because culture and style in America is 90 percent driven by Black culture,” Affleck told the outlet.



