Priyanka Chopra makes stylish entry with husband Nick Jonas at 2023 MET Gala

Priyanka Chopra opts for a Valentino thigh slit gown for the MET Gala

Priyanka Chopra makes a stunning entry with better half Nick Jonas at this year's MET Gala event.

Citadel actress received the loudest cheers at the biggest fashion event on her arrival. Priyanka wore a bold black coloured thigh slit gown from ace designer Valentino. Her hair was tied up neatly in a bun.

She opted for a complementing yet extremely beautiful diamond necklace along with her outfit.

Priyanka walked hand in hand with Nick at the red carpet and also posed for the media flashing her billion dollar smile.

Where PC looked absolutely ravishing, her better half Nick also looked dapper wearing a formal white shirt and black pant along with a tie. He wore a black leather jacket to complete his look. The lovebirds complemented each other very well, reports News18.

Chopra and Jonas got married on December 1, 2018. The duo hosted the wedding according to both; Hindu and Christian traditions. In January 2022, the duo welcomed a baby girl named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas through surrogacy.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra’s American spy thriller series Citadel opposite Richard Madden is now streaming on Amazon Prime. In Bollywood, the actress will be next seen in film Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.