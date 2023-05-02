One-third of US nurses looking to quit profession, but why?

A recent survey reveals that nearly 30% of the nurses in the United States plan to quit their profession after the COVID-19 pandemic left them overwhelmed and exhausted.
The survey revealed that 69% of nurses are aiming for raised salaries and 63% of them desire securer working conditions to lower their tension.
The survey was conducted by AMN Healthcare Services Inc in January and included over 18,000 nurses. It showed that 30% of the participants are looking to leave their professions, up 7 percentage points over 2021, when the pandemic-triggered wave of resignations started.
36% of the nurses intend to continue working in the field but may switch workplaces, the survey showed.
AMN Healthcare CEO Cary Grace said in an interview: "This underscores the continued mental health and well-being challenges the nursing workforce experiences post-pandemic."
This comes at a time hospital operator and sector bellwether HCA Healthcare indicated a recovery in staffing situation.
While a shortage of staff in hospitals has been an issue for a couple of years, it gained traction globally in late 2021 and hit a peak early last year following a large number of resignations due to burnout.
The staffing crisis drove up costs at hospital operators while boosting profits at medical staffing providers such as AMN Healthcare.
Biden is oldest president in US history, and he kept crowd entertained with his sarcastic remarks about opponents
This be the first time that a female clergy will play a prominent role, along with other changes
Through leaked call, brutalities and human rights violations of India in IIOJK remain exposed
US President Joe Biden also condemns attacks on freedom of press and misinformation that could undermine democracy
Downbursts are powerful winds caused by a strong downdraft within a thunderstorm
Trucks account for over 35% of the state’s transportation-generated nitrogen oxide emissions