‘Monster’ season 2 to feature the Menéndez Brothers after 'Dahmer'

After Jeffrey Dahmer, Ryan Murphy has chosen the Menéndez Brothers as the subject for 'Monster' season 2

Ryan Murphy has picked the story of Menéndez Brothers as the subject of the next season of his Netflix series Monster, the first season of which focused on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

The Menéndez brothers were convicted in 1996 for murdering their parents José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menéndez.

On August 20, 1989, José and Mary Louise Menéndez were found shot to death in their Beverly Hills home.

The Menéndez brothers fired over a dozen bullets to kill their parents and confessed to it; they claimed that their actions were inspired by years of mental and sexual abuse.

Seven years, two trials, and three juries later, Lyle and Erik Menendez were finally charged with first-degree murder.

The story of the brothers has been covered in several documentaries over the years. It has also been the subject of scripted projects, the most recent one being NBC's Law & Order: True Crime — The Menéndez Murders.

Netflix show Monster’s first season, titled Dahmer, featured serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (aka the Milwaukee Cannibal) and was a huge success, reaching 1 billion view hours in its first 60 days, becoming only one of four series to achieve this milestone.



Netflix’s Dahmer also got Evan Peters, who played Jeffrey Dahmer, a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Limited Series.