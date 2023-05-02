Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny's relationship takes a new turn

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, who are fully enjoying their new relationship, seem to get serious about each other as they are getting closer with every passing day.
The lovebirds, who enjoyed a dinner date in NYC on Saturday night, sparked romance rumors first in March when they were spotted with a group of friends at a restaurant in West Hollywood.
Singer Bunny and supermodel Jenner's relationship is "getting more serious," a source has told People, claiming: "They are very cute together. Kendall is happy. He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill."
At the end of the night, they were seen sharing a hug and kiss goodbye.
But their latest outings have fueled the romance rumours: "He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now," the source added.
"Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him," the same source has claimed.
