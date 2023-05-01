K-pop group Le Sserafim’s getups for Louis Vuitton show gets mixed response

The girls of Le Sserafim have worked with several designers since their debut

K-pop band Le Sserafim’s members receive mixed response to their outfits at the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall show. The event was attended by several idols including members from New Jeans, Stray Kids, NCT and more.

The girls of Le Sserafim have worked with several designers since their debut including Sakura who has modeled for Louis Vuitton and has also worked with Harper’s Bazaar and Spur Magazine for pictorials.

They debuted several colorful looks at the show which showed off each of the member’s unique personality. While some fans applauded the individualism, others claimed the looks were not cohesive and they should have attempted to create some sort of link between the looks.

The group just released their latest comeback named Unforgiven which is their first full length album.