K-pop band Stray Kids release comeback schedule and tracklist for new album

K-pop group Stray Kids have come out with the track list and comeback schedule for their new album named 5-Star. This will be their first comeback since the release of their Japanese album The Sound.

The comeback will feature a total of twelve songs including Hall of Fame, S-Class, Item, Super Bowl, Topline feat Tiger JK, DLC, Get Lit, Collision, FNF, Youtiful, The Sound Korean Version and Mixtape : Time Out.

Their uniquely formatted comeback schedule reveals that the month of May will be filled with the release of several concept photos and music video trailers with the possibility of a highlight medley and album trailer. The comeback is set to come out on June 6th.

This will be their first Korean comeback since the release of their mini album Maniac which came out last year, prior to The Sound. The album was highly successful and brought the group significant attention both from international and domestic listeners.