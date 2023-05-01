Kartik Aaryan attends spotboy's wedding in casual attire, fans appreciate

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently attended the wedding of a spotboy wearing casual clothes, sparking curiosity among fans.
The actor was seen wearing a simple yellow shirt and blue jeans, paired with white sneakers, at the wedding ceremony. This led to many fans wondering why he had chosen to dress down for the occasion while many appreciated the gesture.
Some fans took to social media to express their confusion, with many asking if there was a specific reason why he had chosen to dress casually.
However, others came to the actor's defense, stating that he was free to dress however he wanted and that his fashion choices should not be scrutinized.
The actor has been in the news recently for his upcoming projects, including the highly anticipated horror-comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" and the romantic drama "Freddy."
He has also been actively engaging with fans on social media, sharing updates on his personal and professional life.
