Twitter confused as Sonam Kapoor's ramp walk mistaken for Coronation performance

Twitter confuses Sonam Kapoor's ramp walk with her Coronation performance

Twitter was abuzz with confusion and amusement recently when a video of Sonam Kapoor's ramp walk was mistaken for a coronation performance.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by a user with a sarcastic caption that read "Coronation of the year," showed Kapoor walking down the ramp in an elaborate outfit and jewelry.

The video quickly went viral on Twitter, with many users sharing it and commenting on the mix-up. While some found the mistake amusing, others criticized the person who had originally shared the video for spreading false information.



Kapoor, who is known for her fashion sense and has been a regular fixture on the ramp, has not commented on the incident.