Joshua Jackson loves to talk about his wife: Reno Wilson

Fatal Attraction co-stars Reno Wilson and Joshua Jackson have one thing in common: talking about their lovely family

Speaking to Us Weekly, the Tooken alum said, "Josh is the only dude that I've met who talks as much about his wife as I do," adding, "All we did was talk about our lovely wives, and he has a new baby. And my babies are big. But yeah, we had a lot of fun doing that."



Earlier, the Dr. Death star has opened up about fatherhood, adding it has been a "pretty spectacular" experience.

“Mama does love a dress-up and I don’t mind getting dressed up and standing next to her," the 44-year-old told the E! News, saying, "But this having a kid thing together is pretty magical."

In other news, Jackson said that he might go for an affair rather than marriage with wife Jodie Turner-Smith if he had met her a few years earlier.

During an interview with Sunday Times, The Affair alum said his age plays a factor in getting married to Smith.

"Partially it's age. I'm old enough to be able to do this," adding, "Partially it's about finding somebody in the right moment of life."

"If we had met five years earlier we probably would have had a torrid affair, but all the rest of this stuff, I was just not ready. I didn't think I ever wanted to get married," he said.