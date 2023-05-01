Charles bashed for not standing up against Meghan: 'Too busy playing King of woke'

King Charles dubbed "timid" for not confronting Meghan Markle over her attacks on Royal family by journalist Kevin O'Sullivan.

Just days before the coronation ceremony of the father-of-two, O'Sullivan bashed Charles on his GB News show What Just Happened for tolerating scathing attacks against his family.

"But if Charles told the Duchess of Netflix where to get off, that she could stick her divisive accusations of racism where the sun doesn't shine,” the journalist said.

"The British public would have loved it. Sadly, however, as a man who hates confrontation more than anything else, the nice but timid King doesn't understand that we want our sovereign to stand up for himself.

"To [also] stand up for his wife and for the loved ones Meghan has done so much to undermine. Instead, the desperate monarch posts appeasing pictures of Meghan and Harry in the bosom of the Windsor clan before they bolted to California,” he added.

"As if somehow those happier times could ever happen again, they can't and uncheerful Charlie might as well get used to it, cards on the table I'm worried about this King."

The comments received mixed reactions of social media with one agreeing with O'Sullivan, "Charles is too busy playing the King of woke."

One fan of the British royal family disagreed, writing, "Not entirely sure the King would risk of turning the House of Windsor into a trailer park soap."

"I don’t think the King will look to Kev for advice..." one user hilariously taunted.