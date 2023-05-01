Sara Ali Khan posts pictures from the sets of 'patriotic' film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

Sara also pens an emotional note as she wraps up shoot for 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

Sara Ali Khan shares glimpse of her look from upcoming patriotic film Ae Watan Mere Watan.

On May 1, Sara shared a few pictures from the sets as she completed the shoot of the film. She posted a few clicks that also featured filmmaker Kannan Iyer and also penned an emotional note.

Khan wrote: "Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever - Mahatma Gandhi.Thank you Kannan sir for choosing me to portray Usha Mehta; the true personification of strength, dignity and passion. Some characters stay etched in our souls, and I know I will carry Usha with me forever. Jai Bholenath."

The Kedernath actress looked stunning in a white coloured saree draped around her in the most perfect way possible. Her hair was properly tied up in braids. She simply wore a watch as an accessory.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is going to be a pure patriotic film where Sara will be seen playing the role of a freedom fighter of the 1940s named Usha Mehta.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in film Gaslight, which streamed on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The film also featured Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda in pivotal roles.