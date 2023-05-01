Rihanna flaunts her baby bump in latest photos

Barbadian superstar Rihanna, who is expecting her second baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, flaunted her baby bump in the latest photos.
The Umbrella singer took to Twitter and shared the stunning photos a day after she officially surpassed fellow pop star and close friend Katy Perry as the most followed female celebrity on the micro-blogging site.
Rihanna posted the pics with caption, “not even Monday.”
She can be seen wearing a white fur dress and black fur bolero jacket with an accompanying hat, while also showing off her pregnancy bump.
Some media outlet reported Rihanna paid a touching tribute to late Karl Lagerfeld with black and white fur Met Gala outfit.
This year's Met Gala honours Karl Lagerfeld, a designer who was known for his signature white hair, black sunglasses and fingerless gloves.
Karl died in February 2023 aged 85.
This is Rihanna’s first post on social media after she became the most followed woman on Twitter.
The Diamonds crooner is now followed by 108.3 million fans on the app.
