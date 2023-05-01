Aaron Dessner throws weight behind Ed Sheeran amid backlash

Aaron Dessner has hit back at the critics for calling him out on Ed Sheeran's collaboration.

During an interview with The Guardian, The National rock band member slammed the backlash over working with the Perfect singer, “[Ed Sheeran]’s made giant pop records that are easy to criticise, but on a human and artistic level, he’s so gifted and lovely. It couldn’t have been more natural, fun and rewarding to feel him jumping off the cliff with me. Over time, I’ve tired of the ‘what’s cool?’ debate.”



Moreover, the 47-year-old said that he wanted to bring out “the vulnerability and emotion in [Sheeran] to make music that would not normally be his inclination.”

“I didn’t feel the need to try to make pop music,” Dessner said.

Moreover, the pair also worked on 32 tracks, of which 14 were included in the album.

“There were times when he tracked vocals that were almost unusable because he was so emotional,” adding, “There’s this raw, visceral beauty to a lot of it.”



Meanwhile, the Emmy winner defended himself in a plagiarism trial on allegations of copying Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On to his track Thinking Out Loud.

“If I’d done what you’re accusing me of doing, I’d be an idiot to stand on stage in front of 20,000 people [and do that].



It is my belief that most pop songs are built on building blocks that have been freely available for 100s of years," Sheeran argued.