Salman Khan reveals plans to be a father

Salman Khan has shockingly revealed that he intended to become a father at some point in his life, despite not being married, and that the Indian law is the only hurdle in his plans.

In a recent interview with the TV program Aap Ki Adalat, Salman discussed his intentions to become a solo parent.

"Abhi kya bolu woh toh plan tha. Plan tha. Bahu ka nahi tha, baccha ke tha. (What do I say?! that was the plan, not for a daughter-in-law but for a child)," said Salman.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor continued saying that according to the Indian law, it can’t happen anymore and that he’ll explore his options elsewhere.

Salman also pointed to the fact that filmmaker Karan Johar is the father of two children, saying that he tried to go through the same process to have kids but because the law has changed, he’ll see what can be done.

He also shared that he is "really fond of children”, but that he doesn’t wish to take the conventional approach of marriage for it.

On the work front, Salman’s latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, released on Eid, is an action-drama directed by Farhad Samji, and also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Katrina Kaif and Salman’s upcoming action-thriller Tiger 3. The long anticipated film will hit theaters on the occasion of Diwali 2023.