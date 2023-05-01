Sydney Sweeney spotted with fiancé amid Glen Powell affair rumours

Despite rumours of a romance between Sydney Sweeney and costar Glen Powell, Sweeney was spotted with fiancé Jonathan Davino on a Friday night date, putting speculations of a split to rest.
The Euphoria star shot the Netflix film, Anyone But You, with Glen Powell recently and has been dogged by rumors of an affair with him ever since pictures of them from the set went viral.
Speculation about their affair was further fuelled when Powell’s girlfriend Gigi Paris unfollowed Sweeney on Instagram; soon after it was reported that she and Powell had split.
However, in new photographs taken by Daily Mail, Sweeney and her Chicago-based restaurateur fiancé Davino were seen twinning in black outfits and exchanging loving glances with each other; though her engagement ring was notably absent.
The actress then attended an Armani Beauty event at the Gansevoort Hotel. Sweeney is an ambassador for the brand.
At the event, Sweeney was supported by friends, including Dylan Sprouse, Chase Stokes and AnnaSophia Robb.
