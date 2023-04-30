Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel' emerges as Top Web Series, Beats 'Succession' and 'Ted Lasso' in viewership

Priyanka Chopra's Citadel tops viewership charts, beats Succession and Ted Lasso

Actress Priyanka Chopra's upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, 'Citadel', has reportedly topped the viewership chart for web series, beating popular shows like 'Succession' and 'Ted Lasso.'

According to a report by a leading entertainment website, 'Citadel' has generated significant buzz among audiences, thanks to its star-studded cast and high-octane action sequences. The series, which is co-produced by Chopra and directed by 'Avengers' filmmakers, Joe and Anthony Russo, is set to be one of the biggest productions to come out of India in recent years.

The report suggests that the show's success can be attributed to its global appeal and the fact that it has been designed to cater to a diverse audience. The show features a cast of international actors, including Richard Madden, who is best known for his role in 'Game of Thrones,' and Israeli actor Itay Tiran, among others.

The series is said to revolve around a group of agents from different countries who work together to fight a common enemy. The show is set to be released in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and Italian, among others.

The report suggests that the success of 'Citadel' is a testament to the growing popularity of Indian content on global platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ Hotstar. With more and more Indian shows and movies being produced for international audiences, the country's entertainment industry is rapidly gaining recognition and respect on a global scale.