VIDEO: UFC star Conor McGregor confronts Mike Perry in ring

Conor McGregor, who is working towards his return to the UFC, could be venturing into the bare-knuckle boxing arena in the near future.



He was seen at the BKFC 41 event on Saturday where he confronted Mike Perry in the ring after being called out.

The exchange between the two appeared to be friendly, with the pair taking photos together inside the ring. Perry, who had been competing in UFC from 2016 to 2021, is currently 3-0 after transitioning to bare-knuckle boxing in 2022.



While holding the BKFC championship, McGregor expressed his interest in the sport saying, "I'm into this game. I'd be into this. How am I showing up here, and I've already got the belt? Come get it, baby! Come get the strap, baby!"

McGregor has not competed since he suffered a broken leg during a fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. He is currently in the process of rehabilitation and is expected to make a return to the Octagon at some point this year, though no official date has been announced yet.

Michael Chandler is set to be McGregor's opponent after both fighters serve as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter.

McGregor is known for his willingness to try new things, as evidenced by his 2017 fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Thumbnail image: Mike Perry (l) and Conor McGregor (r).— BKFC