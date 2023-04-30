Meghan Markle upset over Kate Middleton’s access to designers

Meghan Markle has had several bones to pick with Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle has had several bones to pick with Kate Middleton, but a new report from The Telegraph insists their relationship was doomed from the start after Meghan was left very upset about Kate having better access to and being a priority for high-profile designers.

According to the outlet, tensions between the then-Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan started early on when, before her wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan was left upset after finding herself behind Kate in a queue for a top British designer.

The now-Duchess of Sussex is said to have been a big fan of Erdem Moralıoğlu’s designs and expected that she would be given preferential treatment as part of the royal family.

However, she soon realised that her sister-in-law-to-be at the time, Kate, was top priority for the designer and got first dibs on new designs.

“Erdem Moralıoğlu was one of Meghan’s absolute favourites, but even after Harry had put a ring on it, Kate, who was already a client, continued to get priority,” reported The Telegraph.

This reportedly left Meghan incensed and questioning why Kate was given preferential treatment ‘when she wasn’t even Queen’.

This comes after Prince Harry confirmed in his memoir Spare that Meghan and Kate got into a serious row ahead of their 2018 royal wedding over bridesmaid dresses, even claiming that the argument left Meghan ‘sobbing on the floor’.