Tony Danza's 'unkind' act to reporter irks fans

Tony Danza was criticized from left, right, and center after his unsavory attitude toward a reporter went viral.

The incident took place at the New York, New York on Broadway red-carpet when reporter Rye Myers questioned the producer Jamie deRoy and Don Jon star about their reactions on the opening night of the play.



While the former answered, she was "excited." However, the latter response was not as courteous as hers.

"Relax a little," Danza interjected. "You're more excited than we are. Take it easy."

Following the uneasy response, the 72-year-old sent another in the interview direction when he asked the pair about their favorite New York City staple food item: hot dogs or pizza.

"You know what you've got to do, buddy, you've got to come up with better questions," the Taxi star replied.

The reported shared the clip on TikTok, where it clocked over 115,000 views.

The video was captioned, "To say I was blown away, shocked, and embarrassed is an understatement…But, my professionalism showed through!"

"As a red carpet reporter, I’m here to help bring excitement to your event and promote it!"

Singer Michael Bublé threw her weight behind Myers, commenting, "I think you're amazing Ry. I'll have a pizza with ya."

In defense of his interview questions, Myers clarified in the comment section that given the musical's theme, "everyone was asking 'New York City' themed questions."