'Barry' star Bill Hader reflects on lending voice to droid BB-8 in 'Star Wars'

Barry showrunner Bill Hader is on a roll right now. The actor is not only receiving rave reviews for his HBO comedy drama but also for his performance as the protagonist.

Bill Hader also made a sneaky voice cameo in Ari Aster’s highly acclaimed film ‘Beau Is Afraid’. Amid all the attention the actor recalled his voice role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Bill Hader lent his voice to droid BB-8 in Star Wars. In a new interview with The Independent, Hader mused over the experience.

“My kids love ‘Star Wars’ and I was so into it when I was young” he said.

“I was flying it around my house… I caught the edge of a wall and it bounced back and hit me in the face. It knocked a tooth out!”

Hader adds that he believes the minor role in a big franchise was a little favour from J.J Abrams.

“I mean, that’s the weird thing. It was just J.J. Abrams being a nice guy. It was like something you would do for someone who won a contest,” he said. “But it’s pretty cool seeing your name in blue at the end.”

Earlier, in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Tonight the Barry star revealed he is currently taking a vacation but might return to directing again. This time however the actor is looking to make a film.