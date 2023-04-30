Two suspected cases of monkeypox reported in Lahore

A representational image of a hospital's ward. — Twitter/File

LAHORE: Amid the risks of an outbreak, two new suspected cases of the monkeypox (Mpox) virus have been reported from Lahore's General Hospital (GH), the facility's administration said on Sunday.



The suspected cases come a week after Pakistan detected the first two cases of monkeypox in people who travelled to the country from abroad.

As per the details, one of the new suspected patients is a female and the other is a male, who were showing symptoms of the disease. Their symptoms include fever and red spots while one of them also has blisters on the body.

The hospital administration said that both the suspected patients are under treatment at the hospital for the last two days.

WHO assures assistance to contain Monkey Pox in Pakistan

On Saturday, World Health Organisation (WHO) Saturday assured to assist Pakistan as per its requirement to contain the monkeypox virus, after the authorities reportedly decided to approach the body for vaccines.

In a statement, the organisation said it had been working and probing the spread of the virus alongside Pakistan's government, as the situation continues to evolve.

An official of the Ministry of National Health Services stated that no evidence of localised transmission of monkeypox in Pakistan had been found so far, while the risk of its international spread from the country remains low.

WHO also did not recommend any restrictions on trade on the currently available information regarding monkeypox outbreaks.

Pakistan reports two cases of Monkey Pox

According to health officials, one of the monkeypox patient was deported from Saudi Arabia and landed in Pakistan on April 17 with symptoms of the disease. Meanwhile, another person sitting with him on the flight also exhibited symptoms of the disease.

Meanwhile, four other suspected cases had been detected in Karachi a few days ago, but the Sindh health department officials said that the virus wasn't confirmed as the samples of all four people were tested negative at the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS).

The federal and provincial governments have put health and airports authorities on high alert and imposed certain SOPs to ensure that the virus is detected in a bid to ensure that it does not spread in the country.

What is Monkey Pox?

Mpox is a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus, a species of the genus Orthopoxvirus. Two different clades exist — clade I and clade II.

The WHO has said that the common symptoms of monkeypox or mpox are a skin rash or mucosal lesions which can last 2–4 weeks and are accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

Mpox can be transmitted to humans through physical contact with someone who is infectious, with contaminated materials, or with infected animals.