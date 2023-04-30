Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima pay tribute with unseen pics

Rishi Kapoor last features in film 'Sharmaji Namkeen'

Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remember Rishi Kapoor on his 3rd death anniversary.

Neetu, taking it to her Instagram, shared a picture of her and Rishi from one of their vacations they spent together. The picture gives a major couple goal vibes. While dedicating the post to her late husband, Neetu wrote: "You are missed every day with all the wonderful happy memories."

The post made many Bollywood celebrities emotional who then immediately rushed towards the comment section to share their reactions over the beautiful picture.

On the other hand, Rishi's daughter also dropped a few memorable pictures to pay tribute to her late father.

Riddhima, who is Jewellery designer by profession, shared her favourite family picture on her Instagram story along with #family.

She posted another young picture of her together with her father. The father-daughter duo looked adorable while posing for the camera. She wrote: "I miss you every day."





On April 30, 2020, the entire film industry was left in shock hearing about the demise of the veteran actor. He died after battling with his prolonged cancer.

Rishi Kapoor died amidst the shoot of his film Sharmaji Namkeen which was later completed by yet another talented actor Paresh Rawal, reports Indiatoday.