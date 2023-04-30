Bonnie Raitt postpones her upcoming musical concerts due to medical surgery

Bonnie Raitt has cancelled and postponed her upcoming musical concerts due to a medical situation that requires surgery.

The Grammy Award-winning singer cancelled her upcoming performance at Brandi Carlile's Mothership Weekend next month.

According to the shared statement on Instagram, the 73-year-old announced that she has also postponed her upcoming musical shows in Athens, Louisville, Indianapolis, and Pittsburgh due to medical surgery.

The statement continued: “Unfortunately, this overlaps our five tour dates in May, and we are very sorry to have to cancel our performance at @brandicarlilesmothershipwkd on May 14th and postpone our shows in Athens, Louisville, Indianapolis, and Pittsburgh. Please see below for more information about the rescheduled appearances.”

"We deeply apologize for this delay and inconvenience. "It's always upsetting to have to disappoint her fans, band, crew, and our promoters, but sometimes unforeseen things just happen," it added.

As per the statement: “Thankfully, Bonnie’s in great hands. She was so looking forward to these shows, but we’re excited to be able to resume our 2023 tour, now kicking off in Dublin, Ireland, on June 1st."

“Thank you for your good wishes and understanding, and we very much appreciate your respecting her request for privacy at this healing time,” the statement concluded.







