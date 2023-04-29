Jessica Williams tells her younger self 'It’s Ok' to be different

As part of People Magazine’s 2023 Beautiful Issue, Jessica Williams wrote a letter to her younger self about embracing her true self.



The Shrinking actress has penned some words of wisdom to her younger vulnerable self, words she wishes she’d heard as a young girl.

She wrote, "For the record, I think your outfit looks great, I love that you want to dress yourself now even if you put your shirt on backwards like you did in this photo."

The former Daily Show correspondent continues, "It's so wonderful that you're such a big reader and love Clue mystery books so much,"

"I still can't believe you convinced your little brother to sing 'Bye Bye Bye' by NSYNC in a talent show in your living room."

The actress, 33, tells her younger self to embrace her true self in these words: "I just want you to know that it's always OK to be who you are even if it's different, Your voice matters, your thoughts matter, you matter."

"Beauty really is in the eye of the beholder," asserts Wililams, "and we live in a society that is raised to celebrate one type of beauty more than others. And most of the time she will not look like you. That does not make you ugly or bad. Just different. And beautiful — because you are you."

She ends the loving letter to herself, "Love, Jessica."