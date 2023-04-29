Director Anup Singh shares emotional recollection of Irrfan Khan's last moments

Anup Singh recalls final moments of acting legend Irrfan Khan, gets emotional

Acclaimed filmmaker Anup Singh recently opened up about the last moments he shared with actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away in April 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Singh, who had directed Khan in the critically acclaimed film "The Song of Scorpions," shared an emotional recollection of their time together.

In an interview, Singh said that he had visited Khan at his home in Mumbai a few weeks before his passing. He described the actor's condition as "fragile" and said that he was receiving constant medical attention.

Singh revealed that Khan had expressed his sadness over the fact that "The Song of Scorpions" had not been released earlier, and that he had wanted to see it before his health deteriorated further. The film, which was shot in 2017, had been delayed due to various production issues.

Despite his illness, Khan remained positive and hopeful, Singh said. He added that the actor had shown a deep commitment to his craft and had wanted to continue working despite his health issues.

Singh also spoke about the emotional impact of Khan's passing on him and the rest of the cast and crew of "The Song of Scorpions." He described the actor as a "remarkable human being" and a "master of his craft" who had inspired everyone around him with his talent and his kindness.

"The Song of Scorpions," which also stars Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani, is set to release in the coming months, and fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to see Khan's final performance on the big screen.