 
close
Saturday April 29, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

BTS’ Suga now first K-pop solo artist to have several entries on UK Charts

The lead track from his solo album 'Haegeum' debuted at No. 77 on the Official Singles Chart

By Web Desk
April 29, 2023
The lead track from his solo album Haegeum debuted at No. 77 on the Official Singles Chart
The lead track from his solo album 'Haegeum' debuted at No. 77 on the Official Singles Chart

Suga from the K-pop group BTS is now the first-ever K-pop solo artist to achieve several entries on the UK Charts. They released their Official Singles and Albums Charts on April 28th.

The lead track from his solo album D-Day, Haegeum debuted at No. 77 on the Official Singles Chart soon after its release. It also ranked at No. 5 on the Official Singles Download Chart, No. 10 on the Official Video Streaming Chart as well as No. 8 on the Official Singles Sales Chart.

D-Day entered at No. 41 on the Official Albums Chart which makes it his second time entering the list as a soloist. He holds the title of second-highest debut from a Korean soloist as his mixtape D-2 debuted at No. 7 back in 2020.