Diane Keaton explains how she felt ‘terrified’ after being cast in The Godfather

Diane Keaton has recently confessed she was “terrified” on the set of The Godfather.



In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Keaton opened up about her over 50 years in the industry.

The actress admitted that there was one movie that made her anxious about being cast in The Godfather.

“I was terrified. I didn’t understand why me. I mean, I went up to the audition. I didn’t even really – I hadn’t read it. See, this is bad!” said the 77-year-old.

The Mad Money actress stated, “But I needed a job, so I got up there.”

“I’d been auditioning around for about a year, and then this happened like that,” remarked the Baby Boom actress.

The Manhattan actress mentioned, “And I kept thinking, ‘Why me? Why would he cast me?’ I didn’t understand it. I still don’t, really.”

Keaton disclosed that the reason she was not sure about this role was because she always saw herself “more of a comedy-type person”.

The actress pointed out that she’s always “worried” at the start of every project in her career like would she be able to pull off the character or not.

Keaton shared that she never talked about her anxieties with the director Francis Ford Coppola while filming the movie.

“I never really had a palsy friendship with our director. He was nice. He would say, if he didn’t like something, he’d tell me, ‘Try this.’ That was it! It wasn’t what I thought it would be. I thought, 'Oh, my God, I’m trouble. I shouldn’t be here’,” explained Keaton.

Meanwhile, the actress will next be seen in Book Club: The Next Chapter, slated to release in theatres on May 12.