Salman Khan refuses to take credit for 'Pathaan' success

Salman Khan gives the sole credit to Shah Rukh Khan and team

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has refused to take credit for the success of the upcoming action thriller "Pathan," in which he has a special appearance. In a recent interview, Khan expressed his humility and said that the credit for the film's success should go to the director and the lead actors.

Khan, who is known for his powerful performances and box office success, said that he had a small role in the film and that the real stars were actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, who play the lead roles. He added that the film's director, Siddharth Anand, had done an excellent job of bringing the vision to life.

