Kathleen Turner agent on 'Serial Mom': 'No, you can’t do that'

Kathleen Turner said her former agent warned her about the repercussions on her career after collaborating with “B-movie director” John Waters.
During an interview with Vulture, Turner said, “My agents and all the other people around were like, ‘No, you can’t do that. You can’t work with John Waters. He’s a B-movie director, and you don’t do B-movies. It’ll ruin your career,'” adding, “Which, of course, set my back up.”
After chatting with Waters over the script, the Body Heat actor accepted the offer.
"Well, that’s when the screaming started” between her agents. “What was I, some kind of institution that had to be put in a glass case? The crap with that shit. So I said, ‘Yeah, well, watch me.'”
Meanwhile, the 68-year-old, looking back on her decision, added, “Honestly, if you’d said to me, ‘You’re going to do this John Waters film,’ I’d have said, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.'”
Waters’ 1994 black comedy movie Serial Mom starred Turner.
