Diane Keaton discloses her favourite on-screen partner

Despite an illustrious acting career, Diane Keaton does not like talking about herself. Ahead of the release of her new film the actress spoke about characters she loves to portray and the one actor she loves to work alongside the most.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, about Book Club sequel, The Godfather actress said:

“It’s someone who has issues that are pulsing in her being. It’s also about the people, the actors and the directors [you work with]. It all depends. [Certain people] will let you be partially this or feel better about whatever you’re doing, as opposed to you worrying about how it’s all going to bear up.”

“But I’ve been around a long time and I still like it. I mean, it’s really fun to have to work opposite Andy Garcia. You’re feeling good about yourself.”

During the interview, Keaton also mentioned she finds joy in being on Instagram because it allows her to experiment and try new things.

Keaton has received four Oscar nominations, for her dramatic and comedic flair in films like Reds, The First Wives Club, and Something's Gotta Give. Keaton has also written best-selling memoirs and photo books.

In Book Club sequel four best friends travel with their book club to Italy for a first ever female-only vacation. Things go awry and secrets are revealed during the trip, turning their holiday into an adventure.