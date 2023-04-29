Twitter gives thumbs-down to 'Citadel'

Amazon’s much-hyped action-thriller Citadel left viewers with little fun and more regret.

Jeff Zhang, editor and critic at Strange Harbors, swiped at the show's “whopping” budget.



"Citadel is of the worst things I’ve ever seen. A $300 million show that no one will even remember exists in two months."

Moreover, Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall expressed disappointment and called the expensive show ‘cheap.’

“Amazon spent a reported $300 million for the first season of Citadel, a presumptuous attempt to build a franchise from scratch. The results are terribly generic and shockingly cheap-looking,” he tweeted.

“How did Amazon make it the most expensive show ever? I expected the story to not sound like every other spy show/movie. But again, we're only 2 episodes in..." a fan commented.

"Citadel is an objectively bad show. If only some of that whopping budget was spent promoting shows like A League of Their Own (2022),” another added.

The spy thriller budget ballooned above $300 million, securing the second place on the most expensive show ever in history after The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

