Taylor Swift sings heartbreaking lyrics in new collab after Joe Alwyn split

Taylor Swift sang a heart touching duet with the rock band The National

Taylor Swift, a longtime fan of rock band The National, partnered with them on their latest album and gave fans a heart breaking duet that left them teary eyed.

The Anti-hero creator sang with Matt Berninger on The Alcott, which was released Friday, April 28 and belongs to the band’s ninth record, First Two Pages of Frankenstein; it tells the story of two ex-lovers contemplating the end of their relationship.

Matt Berninger starts the song singing, “I get myself twisted in threads to meet you at The Alcott / I’d go to the corner in the back where you’d always be / And there you are, sittin’ as usual with your golden notebook / Writing something about someone who used to be me”.

Swift joins in on the chorus: “And the last thing you wanted is the first thing I do / I tell you my problems, you tell me the truth / It’s the last thing you wanted, it’s the first thing I do / I tell you that I think I’m falling back in love with you.”

Swift goes on, “Tell me, which side are you on, dear? / Give me some tips to forget you,” she sings. “Have I become one of your problems? / Could it be easy this once?”

The lyrics unsurprisingly left Swifties heartbroken, as the duet comes hot on the heels of Swift's breakup with longtime beau Joe Alwyn; it was reported earlier this month that the two had split some months ago.

The rock band consists of Berninger and brothers Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner, as well as brothers Scott Devendorf and Bryan Devendorf.