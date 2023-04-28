Salman Khan confesses that he's 'unlucky in love' in 'Aap ki Adalat'

Salman Khan opened up about his own love life in after the release of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The Tere Naam actor, who recently starred in romantic-action film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, will soon appear in a new episode of Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat.

In a promotional video shared by the channel, Khan can be seen relaxed and candidly speaking about his love life as Sharma grills him for his non-committal attitude towards women.

The Aap Ki Adalat host poked fun at the actor about his "move on" comment, which the Dabangg actor gave at the trailer launch, saying that he has been moving on from one person to another for a few years now.

To which Khan responded with a laugh as Sharma posed the question and just said, "Unlucky in love, sir."

In another part of the promo, the host asked, "Who is your jaan these days? Who are you committed to?" to which the actor replied saying "Sir, I am just bhai these days."

As the crowd roared with laughter, the added, "The one I wanted should call me jaan, she is also calling me bhai. What do I do?"

The episode will air on Saturday on India TV. Khan has made a few appearances on Sharma’s show in the past.

Recently, the host was also photographed at the Bajranggi Bhai Jaan actor's Eid party.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released on April 21, 2023.